Lily Allen and David Harbour are married!

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas' famous Graceland Chapel, in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, before celebrating with In-N-Out burgers.

Allen wore a vintage Dior dress with suede Miu Miu heels for the occasion.

Congratulations are in order for Lily Allen and David Harbour! The couple got married in in an extremely cute Las Vegas ceremony, they revealed on Instagram Wednesday, and I'm into every single aspect of it.

Allen and Harbour made it official at Vegas' famous Graceland Chapel—and, naturally, an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony. As British Vogue reports, Allen wore a gorgeous off-the-shoulder vintage Dior dress (very '60s!), complete with black buttons and a slim belt around the waist. She finished the look with black suede Miu Miu platforms and a white veil affixed to her beehive hairstyle, continuing the '60s aesthetic. And she carried a sweet mini bouquet, comprising peach, coral, and pink roses and white baby's breath.

Allen shared photos of the occasion with a series of heart emojis, while Harbour summed it all up with an amusing wedding announcement. "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," he wrote. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Said refreshments, in my opinion, were the best part of the whole thing: Allen and Harbour celebrated their marriage with In-N-Out burgers and fries. Which, frankly, should be a feature of an awful lot more weddings—why offer chicken or beef, when you could serve your guests a cheeseburger instead?

