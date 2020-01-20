26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktails
David Harbour Called Girlfriend Lily Allen "Brilliant, Beautiful, Brash, Bold, Brave" Before the SAG Awards

The couple attended Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards together.

image
By Emily Dixon
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Here's your regularly scheduled David Harbour and Lily Allen relationship update: It looks like the celebrity couple, who were first spotted on a theater date in August 2019, are still very much into each other. Yes, you're probably already aware that the pair attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together Sunday night (Stranger Things star Harbour was nominated in the "outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series" category, according to People, but Peter Dinklage won the trophy for his role in Game of Thrones.) But if you didn't catch Harbour's Instagram story, you missed a considerable amount of gushing over Allen. Allow me to fill you in!

As People reports, Harbour gently teased the reveal of his date on Instagram, posting a series of photos of Allen from behind. The first, he captioned, "Who is my mystery date getting hair and makeup done in this hotel room I’ve been living in too long that is full of ‘I don’t know what the hell anymore’ stuff?" Next, he shared a photo of the couple, Allen facing away, with the caption, "Who's the stunning one in red?"

Finally, he shared a photo of the couple holding hands, writing, "That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f***in' hot @lilyallen." Allen reportedly feels very much the same about her date: Back in November, Harbour told People, "Lily Allen once told me that I was so gorgeous it was an outrage." And this isn't the first time Harbour's lavished compliments on his girlfriend, either—he told People, "I really only look at my girlfriend’s eyes, until she’s turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
