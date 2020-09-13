Today's Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in a Twitter Conversation with Taylor Swift

By Kayleigh Roberts
blake lively ryan reynolds taylor swift
Getty Images
  • This weekend, fans were treated to the latest entry in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' ongoing troll war.
    • Blake playfully trolled her husband on Twitter, in a conversation with good friend/international pop star Taylor Swift, no less.
      • The exchange started when a Taylor fan tweeted their dream to have her song, "The Last Great American Dynasty," made into a movie starring Blake, Ryan, and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

        Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' trolling war runs deep and, this weekend, Blake fired the latest shot. While Blake and Ryan's trolling always takes place on social media (as all playful celebrity-on-celebrity dragging should), this instance is special because it involves a third very famous human: Blake and Ryan's good friend, Taylor Swift.

        This story begins with one of Taylor's fans, who tweeted their dream that her song, "The Last Great American Dynasty" should be made into a movie. The Twitter user, @TSlifestyle13, even included their dream cast for the would-be movie, which included Blake and Ryan, as well as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

        "The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).Manifesting.."

        Ferguson shared the tweet and confirmed that he is very much available for the project, prompting Ryan to respond (and to respond perfectly, for that matter):

        And don't worry: Getting the movie rights okayed won't be an issue because Taylor is also totally into the idea. The singer confirmed her enthusiasm for the idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS."

        At this point, Blake jumped in, tweeting, "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up."

        Pics, plz, Blake.

