This weekend, fans were treated to the latest entry in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' ongoing troll war.

Blake playfully trolled her husband on Twitter, in a conversation with good friend/international pop star Taylor Swift, no less.

The exchange started when a Taylor fan tweeted their dream to have her song, "The Last Great American Dynasty," made into a movie starring Blake, Ryan, and Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

This story begins with one of Taylor's fans, who tweeted their dream that her song, "The Last Great American Dynasty" should be made into a movie. The Twitter user, @TSlifestyle13, even included their dream cast for the would-be movie, which included Blake and Ryan, as well as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie. The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title. As for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor).Manifesting.."

Ferguson shared the tweet and confirmed that he is very much available for the project, prompting Ryan to respond (and to respond perfectly, for that matter):

But Bill’s heart... ? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 11, 2020

And don't worry: Getting the movie rights okayed won't be an issue because Taylor is also totally into the idea. The singer confirmed her enthusiasm for the idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS."

At this point, Blake jumped in, tweeting, "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up."

I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) September 12, 2020

Pics, plz, Blake.

