In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit (who reportedly knows Meghan personally), said it's not "beyond the realm of possibility" that Meghan could run for office in the future.

"She's American-born, she has every right to run for president. Ronald Reagan was a B-list actor who ended up in the White House. Never say never," he said.

The Duchess of Sussex could *potentially* run for office in the United States, according to Jonathan Shalit, a celebrity agent who apparently knows Meghan personally.

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, Shalit admitted that he's "never heard" Meghan discuss politics in person, but said that it wasn't "beyond the realm of possibility" to think that she might decide to pursue a career in public service sometime in the future.

"She's American-born, she has every right to run for president. Ronald Reagan was a B-list actor who ended up in the White House. Never say never," he said. "The perception of the couple in America is different to the UK. The UK has a love-hate relationship with the Sussexes, but it's different in the States."

As for her chances at winning an election, Shalit was vague, seemingly referencing the American electorate's problematic history with high-achieving, outspoken female candidates in his response.

"I think Meghan is very ambitious, but in this country that is sometimes considered an unpleasant character trait," he admitted. "Yet she's achieved a great deal already."

