Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix to produce scripted TV shows, documentaries and docuseries, children’s programming, and feature films.

Other members of the royal family are reportedly worried about the deal, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Specifically, other senior royals worry the deal will divert attention from their work.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's multimillion dollar Netflix deal is reportedly freaking out other members of the royal family! More specifically, according to Entertainment Tonight, they're concerned Meghan and Harry's deal will "distract" from the work of other senior royals, including that of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles. To which I would say, very politely and with the appropriate curtsies and bows...the people are all on Netflix these days, royals! You should probably follow Meghan and Harry's lead!

Stephen Pond Getty Images

According to royal correspondent Katie Nicholls, the royals are also concerned that they might be depicted in the Sussexes' Netflix content—though Meghan and Harry have assured them that they have no intentions of disrespecting the monarchy. "There are some members of the institution who are concerned that the couple are going to cash in on their royal connections," Nicholls told Entertainment Tonight. "But sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions."

"It's not going to be in style of The Crown or a royal documentary series. I'm sure that really isn’t on the table," Nicholls continued. To sum up: "If there are concerns in the palace, Harry and Meghan are making it really clear there is no need for concern."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io