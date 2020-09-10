Netflix's co-CEO Reed Hastings said the shows and movies produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be "some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year."

Hastings revealed that the Sussexes had "shopp[ed] [their content] around across all of the major companies," adding, "I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them."

"It's gonna be epic entertainment," he said.

Netflix has high expectations for the multimillion dollar deal they struck with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box, co-CEO Reed Hastings said the Sussexes' shows and movies will be "some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year." News broke last week that Meghan and Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce feature films, documentaries and docuseries, children's programming, and scripted shows for the platform.

"It's gonna be epic entertainment—so excited about that deal," Hastings said, as People reports. "They're smart—they were shopping it around across all of the major companies, and I think we really put together the best complete package, and we're going to do a wide range of entertainment with them."

He went on to snuff out any remaining hopes fans might have of Meghan's return to acting, stressing that the Sussexes only intend to produce (indeed, they've founded their own production company, which doesn't yet have a name.) "The real focus for them is on being producers and on building a production capacity, so that's the key thing," Hastings said. "They've developed a great eye for story, and we'll be working with them on that basis."

In a statement last week, Meghan and Harry said, "Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," the Sussexes said.

