Tatler Edited Their Controversial Kate Middleton Profile After the Palace Objected

By Emily Dixon
sheffield, england august 04 catherine, duchess of cambridge talks to ceo baby basics uk cat ross, founder of abernecessities danielle flecher horn and ceo little village sophia parker during a visit to baby basic uk baby basics sheffield on august 04, 2020 in sheffield, england baby basics is a volunteer project supporting families in need struggling to provide for their newborns photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Tatler's incendiary profile of Kate Middleton has been edited, with some of its most controversial claims removed, the Telegraph reports.
  • The article sparked outrage from the royal family upon publication, with Kensington Palace issuing a rare statement about it.
  • Passages removed from the profile's online edition include a description of Kate as "perilously thin" and a claim that Prince William was "incandescent" about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior royals.

    Remember Tatler's controversial cover story about Kate Middleton, which so infuriated the royals that Kensington Palace put out a rare statement condemning it? Well, the magazine has since removed "swathes of passages" from the online edition of the profile, the Telegraph reports, including remarks about the Duchess of Cambridge's weight and claims that Prince William was "incandescent" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal departure.

    After the article, which also alleged that Kate felt "exhausted and trapped" by her increased workload after the Sussexes stepped down, was published in May, Kensington Palace said it contained "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations." (Tatler subsequently said the palace was aware the article was in progess, and defended writer Anna Pasternak's reporting.) Kate and William's lawyers also contacted the magazine, though Tatler said their legal claims had "no merit."

    Now, several of the profile's most incendiary claims have been excised from the online edition, including descriptions of Kate as "perilously thin," her mother Carole Middleton as a "terrible snob," and her sister Pippa Middleton as "too regal and try-hard." A passage claiming Kate once had a poster of William on her wall has also been removed, as has the allegation that Prince William was "absolutely incandescent" about Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior royals.

    An unnamed source at Tatler's publisher, Condé Nast, reportedly told the Mail on Sunday, "Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably."

