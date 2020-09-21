Tatler's incendiary profile of Kate Middleton has been edited, with some of its most controversial claims removed, the Telegraph reports.

The article sparked outrage from the royal family upon publication, with Kensington Palace issuing a rare statement about it.

Passages removed from the profile's online edition include a description of Kate as "perilously thin" and a claim that Prince William was "incandescent" about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down as senior royals.

After the article, which also alleged that Kate felt "exhausted and trapped" by her increased workload after the Sussexes stepped down, was published in May, Kensington Palace said it contained "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations." (Tatler subsequently said the palace was aware the article was in progess, and defended writer Anna Pasternak's reporting.) Kate and William's lawyers also contacted the magazine, though Tatler said their legal claims had "no merit."

Now, several of the profile's most incendiary claims have been excised from the online edition, including descriptions of Kate as "perilously thin," her mother Carole Middleton as a "terrible snob," and her sister Pippa Middleton as "too regal and try-hard." A passage claiming Kate once had a poster of William on her wall has also been removed, as has the allegation that Prince William was "absolutely incandescent" about Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior royals.

An unnamed source at Tatler's publisher, Condé Nast, reportedly told the Mail on Sunday, "Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably."

