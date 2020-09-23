Kate Middleton met with families in Battersea Park, London on Tuesday, to speak about the benefits of parent-to-parent support programs.

Kate rewore her rose-colored tailored trousers for the outing, pairing them with a white t-shirt and her favorite white Superga sneakers.

She completed the look with a sweet, sentimental necklace, featuring the initials of her three children.

Kate, royal style trackers will be aware, is a lover of sentimental jewelry—particularly pieces that reference her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She's been spotted on previous occasions wearing a Daniella Draper pendant, a large, solid gold disc engraved with her children's initials. On Tuesday, while meeting with families in London's Battersea Park, she wore a variation on the theme: a dainty gold necklace featuring three individual discs, each one engraved with one of her children's initials. Cute!

While, sadly, the designer of the custom piece hasn't yet been identified, you can shop the delicate jewelry she layered it with, a two strand gold chain necklace with gold bead details. According to Hello!, the necklace is the work of Welsh demi-fine jewelry brand Spells of Love (yes, they ship to the U.S.!) and retails for £85 (about $108). Which is on the more affordable end of Kate's jewelry collection! The necklace has, unsurprisingly, sold out—but luckily, it's available for pre-order on the Spells of Love site:

