Kate Middleton Wore a Personalized Necklace With a Sweet Tribute to Her Children

By Emily Dixon
london, england september 22 catherine, duchess of cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent powered initiatives, in battersea park on september 22, 2020 in london, england photo by jack hill wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton met with families in Battersea Park, London on Tuesday, to speak about the benefits of parent-to-parent support programs.
  • Kate rewore her rose-colored tailored trousers for the outing, pairing them with a white t-shirt and her favorite white Superga sneakers.
  • She completed the look with a sweet, sentimental necklace, featuring the initials of her three children.

    Kate Middleton headed to London's Battersea Park Tuesday, to speak to families about parent-to-parent support programs. For the event, she rewore her Marks & Spencer rose-colored tailored trousers, pairing them with a white t-shirt and her go-to white Superga sneakers (more details on the outfit and how to shop it here)—but her necklaces were the real star of the show.

    Kate, royal style trackers will be aware, is a lover of sentimental jewelry—particularly pieces that reference her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She's been spotted on previous occasions wearing a Daniella Draper pendant, a large, solid gold disc engraved with her children's initials. On Tuesday, while meeting with families in London's Battersea Park, she wore a variation on the theme: a dainty gold necklace featuring three individual discs, each one engraved with one of her children's initials. Cute!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered 🤝 support programmes. Following a videocall with experts in the field, The Duchess headed to Battersea Park in London to hear from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families. This morning Her Royal Highness spoke with representatives and volunteers from different organisations 📞 who run peer-to-peer support programmes about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country, including: • @homestartuk Parents 1st UK Island House Charity Community Parent Programme @blackpoolbetterstart @nctcharity Applied Research Collaboration North West coast Coram Family and Childcare @leedsdads • Peer supporters can provide valuable help in supporting parents’ emotional wellbeing, which is particularly important given that maternal mental health issues affect at least 1 in 10 women during pregnancy or early parenthood.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    While, sadly, the designer of the custom piece hasn't yet been identified, you can shop the delicate jewelry she layered it with, a two strand gold chain necklace with gold bead details. According to Hello!, the necklace is the work of Welsh demi-fine jewelry brand Spells of Love (yes, they ship to the U.S.!) and retails for £85 (about $108). Which is on the more affordable end of Kate's jewelry collection! The necklace has, unsurprisingly, sold out—but luckily, it's available for pre-order on the Spells of Love site:

    Spells of Love
    Double Strand Beaded Satellite Chain Necklace - 18K Gold Vermeil
    Spells of Love
    £85.00
    SHOP NOW


