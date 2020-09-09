Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's conditions for digital speaking engagements have leaked, the Telegraph reports.

Event organizers must specify the expected audience, the event's sponsors, and Meghan and Harry's preferred attire, among other conditions.

The Sussexes signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which also represents major public speakers including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Oprah Winfrey.

Organizers can leave nothing to chance if they want Meghan and Harry to speak at their virtual event—which again, is pretty understandable for public figures of their magnitude, particularly as Harry has pledged not to take on any work that mocks the royal family. All event sponsors must be declared upfront, as well as "what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship," while the Sussexes have the final say on who introduces them and who moderates the discussion. Bookers must also share the exact fee they're offering, and provide a list of expected audience members.

To book Meghan and Harry, organizers must also specify which other speakers will appear at the event (and share details of previous speakers, too). Other questions they must answer: "What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?"

Since there's nothing more frustrating than a dropped WiFi connection during a Zoom meeting, Meghan and Harry ask for the booker's "contingency plan" should they run into "connectivity issues" during the event. Oh, and there's no chance of a fashion faux pas—organizers must specify in advance whether the Sussexes should dress formally or casually. Sounds like they've got all bases very much covered!

