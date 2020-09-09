Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Rules for Public Speaking Engagements Have Leaked

By Emily Dixon
wellington, new zealand october 28 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex wait to meet new zealand prime minister jacinda ardern, at government house on october 28, 2018 in wellington, new zealand the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by kirsty wigglesworth pool getty images
PoolGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's conditions for digital speaking engagements have leaked, the Telegraph reports.
  • Event organizers must specify the expected audience, the event's sponsors, and Meghan and Harry's preferred attire, among other conditions.
  • The Sussexes signed with the Harry Walker Agency, which also represents major public speakers including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Oprah Winfrey.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's conditions for digital speaking engagements have leaked, the Telegraph reports—and they make total sense, given their high profile status and their need to protect both their own brand and that of the royal family. Event organizers must complete a "Virtual Event Request Form," as seen by the Telegraph, to book a Sussex appearance through the Harry Walker Agency, which also represents major speakers including the Obamas, the Clintons, and Oprah Winfrey.

    In her final speech of #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica, The Duchess of Sussex had an important message to young people around the world (swipe ➡️ to see full): • “I remember being a young girl watching TV and seeing what was happening in the world, and frankly, often feeling despair. When you constantly see and hear negativity, it can be overwhelming; you can feel powerless, and lost, you can feel different, confused, or like you just don’t belong. And I’m sure there is a young girl or boy watching this and thinking the exact same thing. So, this is for you. In a world that that can seem so aggressive, confrontational, and dangerous, you should know that you have the power to change it. Because whether you’re here in South Africa, at home in the UK, the US or around the world, you actually have the power within you to change things, and that begins with how you connect to others. I have learned from the people I’ve met here, that whether it’s about society’s expectations of masculinity or femininity, or how we divide ourselves by race or faith or class or status- everyone has value, and everyone deserves to be heard and respected. And if you live your life in thatway, your generation will start to value each other in ways the rest of us have not yet been able to do so.” • Video ©️ SussexRoyal

    Organizers can leave nothing to chance if they want Meghan and Harry to speak at their virtual event—which again, is pretty understandable for public figures of their magnitude, particularly as Harry has pledged not to take on any work that mocks the royal family. All event sponsors must be declared upfront, as well as "what they are receiving in return for their sponsorship," while the Sussexes have the final say on who introduces them and who moderates the discussion. Bookers must also share the exact fee they're offering, and provide a list of expected audience members.

    The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural OnSide Awards at the @RoyalAlbertHall this evening, joining over 2,500 youth, volunteers and staff of @OnSideYZ. These awards celebrate the young people who have gone above and beyond for their communities, many of whom have overcome the most challenging of circumstances. With 13 Youth Zones around the UK and over 50,000 members, OnSide is making an incredible impact in some of the most deprived communities. During visits to OnSide Youth Zones earlier this year, The Duke and Duchess had the chance to witness the impact these facilities are having – providing local youth with a safe space where they can learn new skills, develop lasting friendships and be part of a shared and supportive community. #OnSideAwards Photo © PA / OnSide

    To book Meghan and Harry, organizers must also specify which other speakers will appear at the event (and share details of previous speakers, too). Other questions they must answer: "What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the Speaker see on screen immediately prior to and during their presentation?"

    Since there's nothing more frustrating than a dropped WiFi connection during a Zoom meeting, Meghan and Harry ask for the booker's "contingency plan" should they run into "connectivity issues" during the event. Oh, and there's no chance of a fashion faux pas—organizers must specify in advance whether the Sussexes should dress formally or casually. Sounds like they've got all bases very much covered!

