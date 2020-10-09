Mindy Kaling has given birth to a baby boy, she revealed during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday.

Kaling welcomed her second child, named Spencer, on September 3, after keeping her pregnancy secret from the public.

Spencer is a little brother to Kaling's daughter, 2-year-old Katherine.

Well, this is a happy surprise! Mindy Kaling announced she's welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Spencer, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday. Kaling, like Amanda Seyfried, didn't reveal her pregnancy to the public, which frankly seems like the most pleasant way to go about it.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told host Colbert, who commented, "No one even knew you were pregnant!" Kaling responded, "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It's true."

Spencer's a little brother to Kaling's 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, who she welcomed in December 2017. Speaking to Glamour last year, Kaling discussed becoming a parent, and, for her, the illusion of the "right time." "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off," she said. "I’m happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant."

Kaling also reflected on becoming a mom after losing her own to cancer in 2012. "For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life," she said. "Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day to day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine."





