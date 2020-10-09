Today's Top Stories
Mindy Kaling Has Given Birth to a Baby Boy After Keeping Her Pregnancy Secret

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 mindy kaling attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by jon kopaloffwireimage
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
  • Mindy Kaling has given birth to a baby boy, she revealed during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday.
  • Kaling welcomed her second child, named Spencer, on September 3, after keeping her pregnancy secret from the public.
  • Spencer is a little brother to Kaling's daughter, 2-year-old Katherine.

    Well, this is a happy surprise! Mindy Kaling announced she's welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Spencer, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday. Kaling, like Amanda Seyfried, didn't reveal her pregnancy to the public, which frankly seems like the most pleasant way to go about it.

    "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told host Colbert, who commented, "No one even knew you were pregnant!" Kaling responded, "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people. It's true."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Spencer's a little brother to Kaling's 2-year-old daughter, Katherine, who she welcomed in December 2017. Speaking to Glamour last year, Kaling discussed becoming a parent, and, for her, the illusion of the "right time." "I always knew I wanted to be a mom, but I would have put it off and put it off," she said. "I’m happy that it happened when it did. I would have put it off indefinitely. I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreak of women who have waited to get pregnant."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kaling also reflected on becoming a mom after losing her own to cancer in 2012. "For me, my relationship with my mother was such an integral part of my life," she said. "Thinking back on our relationship is still such a huge source of my happiness day to day, so I’m so grateful for having Katherine."


