Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently video-chatted with Malala Yousafzai about the importance of female education, to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

Meghan, who's known for her minimal makeup looks, debuted a bold new look that's ideal for fall.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a berry lip with a deep smoky eye.

Who better to inspire your fall makeup looks than Meghan Markle? The Duchess of Sussex is a well-established fan of subtle beauty looks, typically pairing a soft brown eye with a pinky-beige lip and natural, glowing skin. But in a newly-released video chat with activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, Meghan debuted a bolder look, as Hello! notes. With her hair in a sleek low bun with a center parting, she wore a more smoky eye than usual, completing the look with a deep berry lip. And, naturally, she looked stunning.

Meghan spoke to Yousafzai about the importance of educating young girls, and why she's long championed female education in her own charity work. "When young girls have access to education everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level," she said, as People reports.

"What I had realized very early on was that when women have a seat at the table, conversations in terms of policy change, conversations in terms of legislation and the dynamics of the community are all shifted," Meghan continued. "And when you have to see how you get a woman to embrace her voice, you have to start with where she is a young girl."

Yousafzai, who recently graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics, spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on girls' education. "Right now, there are already 130 million girls out of school, but an additional 20 million more girls are at risk of dropping out of school because of this pandemic."

"They're at risk of never being able to return to their schools because they are likely to be pushed into early child marriages or they might become the breadwinners or financial supporters of their families," she continued. "COVID has made things worse. We cannot ignore this. This is an emergency right now and this is a crisis right now. We need to ensure that in this time we do not ignore the issue of girls' education."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

