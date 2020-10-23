Camila Cabello Just Cut Her Hair Short for the First Time in Her Life

In a new Instagram post on Thursday, singer Camila Cabello debuted a brand new look—a shoulder-grazing, long bob.

In a caption with the post, Camila revealed that this is the shortest her hair has ever been and is, in fact, the first time in her life she hasn't had super long locks.

Camila styled her hair in loose, beachy waves in the picture, which she noted was taken by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello has officially lost her short hair virginity (her words).

The singer debuted her new, shoulder-length 'do on Instagram Thursday, explaining in a caption that the look marks the first time in her life she's cut off her signature long locks. In the photo, Camila wears her long bob (which includes bangs) in loose, casual waves that graze her bare shoulders, which are left exposed by her white, off-the-shoulder top. Oh, and if you think the over-the-shoulder look she's giving the camera is just a tad bit seductive, that's probably because her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, snapped the picture.

"LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photocredit: @shawnmendes ❣️❣️❣️❣️," she captioned the sexy snap.

Short hair, definitely cares.

