Today's Top Stories
1
Lessons From Frida Kahlo in Embracing My Culture
2
I'm a Black Woman, Mother, & Breast Cancer Patient
3
How to Wear Chanel Pumps
4
The #endSARS Movement In Nigeria: What to Know
5
Just 25 Celebrities Doing Their Civic Duty

Camila Cabello Just Cut Her Hair Short for the First Time in Her Life

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • In a new Instagram post on Thursday, singer Camila Cabello debuted a brand new look—a shoulder-grazing, long bob.
    • In a caption with the post, Camila revealed that this is the shortest her hair has ever been and is, in fact, the first time in her life she hasn't had super long locks.
      • Camila styled her hair in loose, beachy waves in the picture, which she noted was taken by her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

        Camila Cabello has officially lost her short hair virginity (her words).

        The singer debuted her new, shoulder-length 'do on Instagram Thursday, explaining in a caption that the look marks the first time in her life she's cut off her signature long locks. In the photo, Camila wears her long bob (which includes bangs) in loose, casual waves that graze her bare shoulders, which are left exposed by her white, off-the-shoulder top. Oh, and if you think the over-the-shoulder look she's giving the camera is just a tad bit seductive, that's probably because her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, snapped the picture.

        "LOST MY SHORT HAIR VIRGINITY!!!! I’ve had long hair all my life it’s TIME TO FEEL THE AIR ON THESE SHOULDERS BABY photocredit: @shawnmendes ❣️❣️❣️❣️," she captioned the sexy snap.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Short hair, definitely cares.

        Related Stories
        Short Hair Calling Your Name? Try a Bob
        Will *Hated* How Archie's Birth Was Handled
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Diana's Note About Her BBC Interview Is Missing
        Melania Didn't Want to Hold Trump's Hand Again
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Twitter Is Living for Blue's Cameo in New Video
        Will *Hated* How Archie's Birth Was Handled
        Hear Adele's American Accent in This 'SNL' Promo
        Meghan and Harry's Super Famous New Neighbors
        Ryan Trolled Blake Over Those Drawn on Shoes
        Charles Caused Chaos at the Queen's Coronation
        Noah's Naked Bodysuit Look is Everything
        Did Blake Lively Just Draw Shoes onto Her Feet?