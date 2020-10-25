'The Crown' Will Never Cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Drama

Royal fans, brace yourself: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit and all the drama surrounding it will never, ever play out on The Crown.

Peter Morgan, who created the hit Netflix drama, confirmed in a recent interview that the show's sixth and final season will cover the administrations of John Major and Tony Blair, which puts the end of the series roughly around 2007, nearly a decade before Harry and Meghan met.

Morgan explained that the Sussexes' story is still unfolding and he's happy he won't have to dramatize it for the show.

In its upcoming fourth season, The Crown will introduce one of the modern monarchy's most important figures: Princess Diana. This means the Netflix drama will also be laying the ground work for one of the royal family's biggest scandals—Princess Diana and Prince Charles' acrimonious divorce and Charles' affair with his now-wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

But, fans of the royal drama won't get to see one of the biggest recent real-life royal ~dramas~ play out in the series: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

In an interview with Town & Country, series creator Peter Morgan weighed in on how the series will handle Harry and Meghan's tumultuous royal saga. The short answer: It won't. Although Morgan had previously said The Crown would end after Season 5, he's now changed his mind and decided to extend the series back to its originally-planned six seasons, the last of which will focus on the administrations of John Major and Tony Blair.

For reference, Blair's term as Prime Minister ended in 2007—nearly a decade before Harry and Meghan first met in the summer of 2016. That timeline, of course, doesn't allow for any of the still-unfolding, Sussex-related drama—and that's something Morgan is very happy about.

"The Meghan and Harry story is nowhere near over yet," he explained. "And I’m happy that I’m never going to write it."

The Crown Season 4 premieres on Netflix on November 15.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io