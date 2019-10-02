image
Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan and Diana
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
image
4
Difficult Coworkers? Here's How to Deal
image
5
The Sneakers We're Buying This Year

'The Crown' Photos of "Charles" and "Diana" on Tour In Australia Are Uncanny

Yes, I did a double take.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
image
BettmannGetty Images

Now that the release date for season three of Netflix's popular historical drama The Crown has officially been announced (November 17, baby!), fans of the the series can hardly wait to binge watch the entire new season. The third installment of the royal drama finds us in the 1960s, with Queen Elizabeth (The Favourite's Olivia Colman) now in her mid-fifties and leading a vastly different England than the one we encountered in the first two seasons of the show. Your other Buckingham faves have also aged since the last season of The Crown, with Helena Bonham Carter playing the vivacious Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip.

Also joining the cast are Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin; the newbie actors will be playing Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, respectively. Season three of The Crown will explore more of Prince Charles' story, including the pressures that comes from being the future king of England as well as the complicated love triangle between Charles, Diana, and Camilla Shand (played by Emerald Fennell). While we probably won't get to see the dramatic climax of Charles and Diana's turbulent marriage play out in the third season of the show—season four promises to tell the juiciest bits of that story—the couple will play a part in the upcoming season. And from the looks of it, their storyline is going to be good because O'Connor and Corrin look exactly like their real life counterparts.

image
Splash News

A sneak peek taken during filming of the fourth season of The Crown shows O'Connor and Corrin on-location in the desert of Almería, Spain. O'Connor is dressed in safari attire, and Corrin is dressed in a no-frills white dress. If these outfits and this locale looks familiar to you, it's because the scene they're shooting is a callback to Charles and Diana's 1983 tour of Australia.

Charles And Diana At Uluru
Princess Diana ArchiveGetty Images
image
David LevensonGetty Images

We can't wait to see how Charles and Diana's story plays out over the course of the next two seasons, but of course, we'll just have to exercise some virtue. In the meantime, refresh your memory by streaming the last two seasons of The Crown on Netflix now.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Here's Olivia Colman as The Queen in 'The Crown'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School Princess Charlotte Already Likes Spicy Foods
image Prince Harry Opens Up About Meghan and Diana
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Wore a Great Fall Dress for Afternoon Event
image Meghan Markle Skypes a College in Malawi
Prince William In New Zealand 1983 How Diana Changed Royal Tours Forever
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3 Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 4 Birdies Slippers Are Now Available in Leather
image Will & Kate Referenced "Boaty McBoatface"
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle Isn't Defined by Motherhood
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Donated Archie's Baby Clothes to Charity