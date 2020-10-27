Sarah Ferguson Shared a Romantic Unseen Photo From Beatrice's Wedding

Sarah Ferguson sent a royal well-wisher a romantic unseen photo from her daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The black-and-white photo was sent with a thank you note.

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice," Sarah, Duchess of York wrote.

Sarah Ferguson offered royal fans an extra glimpse into her daughter Princess Beatrice's July wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sending a romantic black-and-white photo of the couple gazing into each other's eyes alongside a thank you note to a royal wisher. An Instagram user shared a snap of the photo and note they received, after writing to the royals to congratulate them on the wedding. See the sweet photo here.

"Thank you so much for your amazingly caring and supportive messages for Beatrice and Edo's future happiness," Sarah, Duchess of York wrote in her thank you letter. "It was a glorious day; the sun smiled down upon them. We were all delighted to be able to come together and celebrate their love for one another. Beatrice looked stunning and Edo handsome—their love shone through."

"We are so happy to welcome Edo into our family and thank him for his love and devotion to Beatrice," Sarah wrote.

So excited - I received my reply today from Princess Beatrice & Edo!! 💃💃💃😃😃😃



I really love how it's printed from an original handwritten message - like the engagement reply & Eugenie's ones too! So special! ♥️♥️♥️



I also really love how she thanks key workers!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wtS5I0puQ4 — Fɾαɳƈιɳҽ 💮 (@FrancineBlaise1) October 24, 2020

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi also sent thank you notes to well-wishers, featuring one of their official wedding photos alongside a copy of a handwritten message. "Thank you so much for the wonderful note you so kindly sent to us on the occasion of our wedding this summer at Royal Lodge," they wrote, as Harper's Bazaar reports. "Edo and I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families."



"We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much," the newlyweds continued. They ended the letter, "Thank you for thinking of us as we begin our married life. Beatrice and Edo x."





