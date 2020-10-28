Emily Ratajkowski, who recently announced her pregnancy, headed out in New York City Tuesday.

She wore a silk button down, unbuttoned over her pregnancy bump, with distressed jeans, a classic camel coat, and gold hoop earrings.

Ratajkowski wore another pair of knee-high croc-effect boots, one of her current style staples.

The Emily Ratajkowski maternity style watch has begun! On Tuesday, Ratajkowski headed out in SoHo, New York City, in an outfit that showcased her pregnancy bump: a silk button down fastened only at the top, with distressed jeans and a classic camel coat.



She also wore one of her current style staples, a pair of knee-high croc-effect stiletto boots. The pair in question are by Paris Texas, as Vogue reports, but EmRata's got multiple similar styles in her wardrobe. Shop them here.

Gotham Getty Images

On Monday, shortly after announcing her pregnancy with a thoughtful essay in Vogue, Ratajkowski made her first maternity style statement during another outing in NYC. She debuted a black bodycon midi dress with a side cut-out from chest to hip, an as-yet unreleased style from cult brand Aya Muse, according to Vogue. And yes, she finished the look with another pair of croc-effect knee-high stiletto boots—this time, the bright red Parton style by Stuart Weitzman (shop here).



Ratajkowski's stylist, Emma Morrison, spoke to Vogue about her plans for the supermodel's maternity wardrobe. "We were definitely just waiting for the appropriate time for her to tell the world,” Morrison said. "And now she’s super excited to show it off." One of her biggest style inspirations? A certain manipulative, extremely well-dressed political fixer named Shiv Roy. "I want her maternity style to kind of be like a sexy version of Shiv from Succession," Morrison said. "Just hot."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

