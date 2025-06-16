From Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence, Puma Speedcat Sneakers Are a Celebrity Mom Staple
A-listers don't have to be parents to adore them, too.
Who needs commercials when you have Rihanna as your walking campaign? The A-lister's off-duty outings constantly double as Puma ads, with the brand's sneakers front and center. While Ri's partial to her Avanti and Creeper Phatty collaborations, the popular Speedcat sneakers have secured a spot in her pregnancy street style rotation.
On June 13, Rihanna made reservations at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi—a.k.a. the beloved Italian restaurant she's visited more than 100 times since 2010. The Grammy winner styled a maternity must-have for dinner: denim overalls from Levi's recent collaboration with the Tokyo streetwear brand, Sacai. The indigo bibs hugged her growing baby bump, while the extra-wide legs flared out like bell-bottoms over her retro sneakers.
Underneath the oversized hems peeked Rihanna's Puma Speedcat sneakers in the viral "Haute Coffee-Frosted Ivory" color-way (translation: brown with white accents). The $100 slim sneakers have been around since 1999, but they've become a summer 2025 staple at the hands of Dua Lipa. After the "Houdini" singer modeled them in the corresponding campaign, RiRi, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lawrence all stepped in line for pairs of their own.
Another celebrity sneakerhead, Lawrence owns Rihanna's exact Speedcats in the same mocha mousse-adjacent shade. The brown trainers were also J.Law's signature shoes during her second pregnancy last fall. Last November, Lawrence paired her pregnancy-friendly pair with baggy bottoms, an oversized wool coat, and a red scarf. Fashion enthusiasts immediately spotted Puma's panther emblem on each toe.
If the Puma Speedcats can get RiRi through her third pregnancy, they're definitely cozy enough to fit my criteria. Granted, I'm a 23-year-old homebody who's not expecting any time soon. Then again, who doesn't appreciate a comfortable, wear-everywhere sneaker?
Shop Puma Speedcats Inspired by Rihanna
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.