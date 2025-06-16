Who needs commercials when you have Rihanna as your walking campaign? The A-lister's off-duty outings constantly double as Puma ads, with the brand's sneakers front and center. While Ri's partial to her Avanti and Creeper Phatty collaborations, the popular Speedcat sneakers have secured a spot in her pregnancy street style rotation.

On June 13, Rihanna made reservations at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi—a.k.a. the beloved Italian restaurant she's visited more than 100 times since 2010. The Grammy winner styled a maternity must-have for dinner: denim overalls from Levi's recent collaboration with the Tokyo streetwear brand, Sacai. The indigo bibs hugged her growing baby bump, while the extra-wide legs flared out like bell-bottoms over her retro sneakers.

Rihanna grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in denim Levi's overalls. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Underneath the oversized hems peeked Rihanna's Puma Speedcat sneakers in the viral "Haute Coffee-Frosted Ivory" color-way (translation: brown with white accents). The $100 slim sneakers have been around since 1999, but they've become a summer 2025 staple at the hands of Dua Lipa. After the "Houdini" singer modeled them in the corresponding campaign, RiRi, Emily Ratajkowski, and Jennifer Lawrence all stepped in line for pairs of their own.

Another celebrity sneakerhead, Lawrence owns Rihanna's exact Speedcats in the same mocha mousse-adjacent shade. The brown trainers were also J.Law's signature shoes during her second pregnancy last fall. Last November, Lawrence paired her pregnancy-friendly pair with baggy bottoms, an oversized wool coat, and a red scarf. Fashion enthusiasts immediately spotted Puma's panther emblem on each toe.

Jennifer Lawrence gives Puma Speedcat sneakers her endorsement while pregnant. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If the Puma Speedcats can get RiRi through her third pregnancy, they're definitely cozy enough to fit my criteria. Granted, I'm a 23-year-old homebody who's not expecting any time soon. Then again, who doesn't appreciate a comfortable, wear-everywhere sneaker?

Shop Puma Speedcats Inspired by Rihanna

