Today's Top Stories
1
How the 2020 Election Will Impact Dreamers Like Me
2
Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes In 2020
3
Marvelous Women Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh
4
How to Demand Justice for Walter Wallace Jr.
5
Head to These Destinations for a Late Fall Getaway

Prince William Reportedly Tested Positive for COVID-19 in April

By Emily Dixon
prince william, duke of cambridge visits the royal marsden on july 04, 2019 in london, united kingdom hrh is the president of the royal marsden nhs foundation trust
Ming YeungGetty Images

    Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, shortly after father Prince Charles announced in March that he had contracted the virus, the BBC reports. A palace source confirmed William's diagnosis to the BBC, though Kensington Palace declined to issue an official comment.

    According to the Sun, William spoke to an observer at a public engagement about keeping his positive test a secret, saying, "There were important things going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone." He was reportedly treated by palace doctors and isolated at Anmer Hall, Norfolk, but continued his official duties, carrying out 14 virtual engagements throughout April.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    🏆 Behind the scenes with the @PrideofBritain Awards — tune in to watch the Awards on Sunday 1st November at 9pm on ITV 📺 • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented a Pride of Britain award on behalf of the nation 🇬🇧 to recognise the incredible work of our NHS frontline staff in the battle against coronavirus. • At St Bartholomew’s, the UK’s oldest hospital, The Duke said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present a special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff." • The Duchess added: “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.” • During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our keyworkers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.

    A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

    An inside source told the Sun that William was "hit pretty hard by the virus," adding, "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked."

    "After seeing medics and testing positive—which was obviously quite a shock given how fit and healthy he is—William was determined it should be business as usual though," the insider continued. "He was determined to fulfil his engagements."

    William reportedly feared that publicly announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis would send the U.K. into "panic mode," the Sun reports. "The Queen delivered her 'We Will Meet Again' address, and he just didn't want to worry people," an insider said. "He felt there were more important things going on in the country."

    "But as a result of his own experiences, he realises absolutely anyone can catch this awful disease—and knows how imperative it is that we all take this second lockdown [which the U.K. will enter on Thursday] seriously," the source finished.


    Related Stories
    Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
    Prince William Just Gave a Super Candid Interview
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    All The Details On Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Sophie T Will Voice Princess Charlotte in New Show
    Chrissy's Friends Donated Blood in Jack's Honor
    Gigi Shared the First Photo of Her Daughter
    Charles' Father Pushed Him Into Marrying Diana
    Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes In 2020
    Charles Hasn't Seen Archie in More Than a Year
    Emily Ratajkowski Channels Demi Moore's Pregnancy
    Chrissy Teigen Got a Tattoo in Honor of Baby Jack