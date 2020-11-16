Today's Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Said He "Loves Every Second" of Being a "Girl Dad" to Three Daughters

By Emily Dixon
today pictured ryan reynolds on thursday, december 12, 2019 photo by nathan congletonnbcnbcu photo bank via getty images
NBCGetty Images
  • Ryan Reynolds spoke about being a "girl dad" to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, in an adorable interview with Access Hollywood.
  • "I have three older brothers—I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it," he said.
  • "I try to be as present as possible," Reynolds said. "We really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

    Here's something adorable to start your week off right: Ryan Reynolds spoke to Access Hollywood about being a "girl dad" to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, who he shares with wife Blake Lively, saying he "love[s] every second of it." Reynolds spoke to Mario Lopez's children, Gia and Dominic, in the adorable interview.

    "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys," Reynolds said, as Hollywood Life reports. "I have three older brothers—I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Speaking about his daughters, Reynolds said, "No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know…If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

    Asked what makes a good dad, he responded, "I try to be as present as possible." He continued, "We don’t split up—like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

