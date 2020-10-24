Blake Lively Can't Believe She's Still Married to Ryan Reynolds Because of His Birthday Behavior

In an Instagram post on Friday night, Blake Lively shared pictures from her husband, Ryan Reynolds' 44th birthday celebration.

According to Blake, Ryan requested a birthday pie for the occasion, which he then proceeded to eat while his candles were still lit and on it.

Blake concluded her Instagram post by trolling Ryan, writing, "I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

Ryan Reynolds just celebrated a birthday and you know what that means: Blake Lively gifted the rest of us with some annual birthday trolling of her husband.

Here's how the couple's latest adorable bit of social media teasing played out:

Ryan celebrated his 44th birthday this week, on Friday. As birthday boy, he was, of course, given the traditional birthday privilege of choosing a celebratory dessert. While most people opt for their favorite kind of cake for their birthday, Ryan called an audible and apparently requested a birthday pie—which he then proceeded to eat a slice (and, based on Blake's picture of the evidence, I'm using the word "slice" in the most liberal sense of the word) while his candles were still on said pie and on fire.

Blake summed the whole situation up in her caption on pictures from the big day (including, as I mentioned, one of the partially-destroyed, still on fire pie), writing:



"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

Fun fact: Every time Blake and Ryan troll each other on social media, an angel gets its wings. And if it doesn't, it should.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

