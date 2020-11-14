Prince Harry and Jill Biden Are Close Friends IRL, Apparently

Even though members of the royal family aren't supposed to voice political opinions, several royals have had friendships with political leaders over the years.

Prince Harry has famously been friendly with several U.S. politicians over the years, include former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as well as former Vice President and current President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Harry and Jill have forged an especially close bond over the years. In 2016, Joe Biden joked that his wife "spent too much damn time with Prince Harry."

Working members of the royal family aren't officially allowed to voice political opinions, but the royal family has always been allowed to be friendly with political leaders. Prince Harry, for example, has been famously good friends with former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama as well as former Vice President and current President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, for years now.

Harry first became friends with the Bidens in 2013 during a visit to the United States. The next year, Jill Biden attended the first-ever Invictus Games in London and then she brought Joe along to support the event in 2016 and 2017, the Daily Mail explains of the history of Harry and the Bidens' bond.

Harry's bond is reportedly especially strong with Jill Biden. According to the Daily Mail's report, Harry and Jill bonded over the military because Harry famously served 10 years in the British army and Jill's late stepson Beau served as a major in the U.S. military. Back in 2014, when Jill attended the Invictus Games, she and Harry were apparently inseparable and a news article at the time even said Harry "had this blonde woman on his arm" everywhere he went at the Games.

Basically, Harry and Jill's friendship is adorable. Even Joe has weighed in on the cute bond. "I’m a little worried here, you know what I mean?" Joe said in response to reports of their close bond at the Invictus Games in 2014, according to the Daily Mail.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

"Jill went to London for the last Games," Joe Biden joked in 2016 of his wife's royal friendship. "She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry."