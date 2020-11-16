Jennifer Lopez won the People's Icon Award at Sunday's People's Choice Awards.

"The true measure [of success] is inspiring girls in all ages and all colors, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from," Lopez said in her moving acceptance speech.

She wore a flouncy red mini dress by Christian Siriano to accept the award, completing the look with a red lip and a high, glossy ponytail.

Sunday night was a momentous one for Jennifer Lopez, who was awarded the People's Icon Award at the 2020 People's Choice Awards. In her moving acceptance speech, she reflected on her storied career and the hurdles she faced "as a Latina and as a woman," concluding that "the true measure [of success] is inspiring girls in all ages and all colors, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from."

To accept the award, Lopez wore a gorgeous flouncy red mini dress by Christian Siriano, featuring a high collar and a puffball hem. She completed the outfit with clear Gianvito Rossi heels, a red clutch, and diamond jewelry, wearing a bold red lip and her hair in a high, glossy ponytail. On Instagram, hair stylist Chris Appleton called the finished look "Xmas Barbie."

Lopez was moved to tears as she accepted the People's Icon Award—particularly upon receiving sweet congratulatory messages from her twins, Max and Emme, as well as Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman. Read her full acceptance speech, as reported by People, below:

Man, 2020 was no joke, right? I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award, or we were caught up in who sold the most records or box office openings or crazy stuff like, 'Did we get the latest drop before anybody else?'" But not this year. This year was the great leveler.

It showed us what mattered, what didn't. And, for me, reinforced what mattered most: people, all of us, together. Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch. I realized that's what I strive for in everything I do. To reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, those shared experiences to know that we're not in this alone. Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down, like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, friends, my babies, and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself. I am so grateful to have you, to have that in my life.

You know, I approach my career the same way I approach my life. I lead with life, I feel with my heart and I always try to speak truth in telling stories, singing songs. I do so with the purpose of bringing a little happiness, creating beauty and inspiring others to do the same. From being a little girl in the Bronx, New York, and having the privilege of performing on some of the biggest stages in the world, and even at the Super Bowl earlier this year, that was a biggie! I have seen and learned a lot and I am still learning. I want to thank you and tell you how much I appreciate you for letting me do that in front of you for all of these years.

As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get the opportunities. Sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it made the people around me nervous. "You can't be an actress. You're an actress, what, you want to sing? You're an artist, you won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman." The more that they said I couldn't, the more I knew that I had to. So now here I stand so very grateful knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold, but from the love that I feel from all of you, and yes, I feel it.

The true measure is inspiring girls in all ages and all colors, from all over the world, to know you can do whatever want, as many things as you want and to be proud of who you are no matter where you come from. I want them to know your dreams are limited only by your imagination, determination and their willingness to never give up. If I have touched you or them in any small way, then this is the greatest award I could ever receive. I accept this award with great humility and gratitude, and hope we can begin to heal as a country and stand together united and proud, and in harmony.

