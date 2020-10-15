Sound the Alarm: Jennifer Lopez Just Got Bangs

J.Lo has long been a major source of beauty inspo—she's been reigning Queen of the Nude Lip since the '80s—but she's especially been killing it in 2020. Whether she's in full Super Bowl glam or beautifully barefaced, her looks from this year have been *god tier*. And this week, she's gifted one more addition to our mood board: some perfectly tousled, fringe-y bangs.

The new cut, which is by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, is giving us real retro vibes. Think '70s disco queen, but for the modern set. The bangs, which are styled to fall over the eyebrows in a polished yet not-too-perfect way, complement Lopez's waist length waves. While we're not sure what prompted the sudden change, we're obviously into it. In fact, I got to see the new fringe in person—well, over a Zoom call—when Lopez gave me the details of her forthcoming beauty brand, J.Lo Beauty (my lips are sealed for now, as the products are totally under wraps.) The wispy new fringe is perfect for her face shape, leaving me to wonder why she hadn't taken the plunge sooner.

And as we all do after a next-level new cut, Lopez brought her new look out on the town with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in West Hollywood. She kept the '70s vibes rolling with a monochrome, wide-legged ensemble.

So now, in the year 2020, you must as yourself: to bang or not to bang? Jenny from the block makes a case for the former.

