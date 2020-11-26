Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Posted a Gorgeous Selfie With Her Baby Daughter

By Emily Dixon
paris, france february 26 gigi hadid wears sunglasses, a gray jacket, a green wool pullover, outside lanvin, during paris fashion week womenswear fallwinter 20202021, on february 26, 2020 in paris, france photo by edward berthelotgetty images
Edward BerthelotGetty Images

    Credit is owed to one Gigi Hadid, who's figured out a way to share extremely cute new mom content while also preserving the privacy of her baby daughter. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's little one arrived in September, as you're no doubt aware, and as of yet neither parent has shared their baby girl's name or posted any photos of her face. Hadid has, however, managed to keep her nosy fans (hello!) happy in the months since her daughter arrived, posting a series of sweet selfies with just a glimpse of her new baby in the shot.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Wednesday, Hadid shared a stunning, sun-drenched selfie with just the top of her daughter's head in frame, captioning it with a series of emojis. Her celebrity friends loved the snap just as much as the six million others who liked the post on Instagram: Serena Williams commented, "My baby!!!" while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "The most beautiful."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In fact, Hadid's been on a bit of a posting spree of late. On Sunday, she shared two gorgeous photos of herself cradling her daughter in a leopard-print baby carrier, wearing a bright blue sweatsuit and a knit robe that I can only assume is comfier than every single item of clothing I have ever possessed (Gigi! Where's it from?!) She interspersed the photos with snaps of what looks like her Pennsylvania family farm, already decked out in Christmas decorations. "A whole new kind of busy & tired," Hadid captioned the post, "but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

    Honestly, Gigi, after the 2020 we've had, there's no such thing as too early for decorations.

