Gigi Hadid shared another selfie with her baby daughter on Instagram Wednesday.

Hadid's been on a posting spree lately: On Sunday, she shared a gorgeous snap of herself cradling her little one.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to share their daughter's name or show her face.

Credit is owed to one Gigi Hadid, who's figured out a way to share extremely cute new mom content while also preserving the privacy of her baby daughter. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's little one arrived in September, as you're no doubt aware, and as of yet neither parent has shared their baby girl's name or posted any photos of her face. Hadid has, however, managed to keep her nosy fans (hello!) happy in the months since her daughter arrived, posting a series of sweet selfies with just a glimpse of her new baby in the shot.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On Wednesday, Hadid shared a stunning, sun-drenched selfie with just the top of her daughter's head in frame, captioning it with a series of emojis. Her celebrity friends loved the snap just as much as the six million others who liked the post on Instagram: Serena Williams commented, "My baby!!!" while Emily Ratajkowski wrote, "The most beautiful."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, Hadid's been on a bit of a posting spree of late. On Sunday, she shared two gorgeous photos of herself cradling her daughter in a leopard-print baby carrier, wearing a bright blue sweatsuit and a knit robe that I can only assume is comfier than every single item of clothing I have ever possessed (Gigi! Where's it from?!) She interspersed the photos with snaps of what looks like her Pennsylvania family farm, already decked out in Christmas decorations. "A whole new kind of busy & tired," Hadid captioned the post, "but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."

Honestly, Gigi, after the 2020 we've had, there's no such thing as too early for decorations.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io