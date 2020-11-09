Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Shared an Adorable Selfie With Her Baby Daughter

By Emily Dixon
paris, france june 19 model gigi hadid walks the runway during the off white menswear spring summer 2020 show as part of paris fashion week on june 19, 2019 in paris, france photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid shared a sweet selfie with her baby daughter on her Instagram Story Sunday, a week after sharing her first family photo with Zayn Malik and their new arrival.
  • In the photo, Hadid burps her daughter, who arrived in late September, over her shoulder. "she burps sunshine," Hadid captioned the photo.
  • Baby Hadid-Malik's face isn't visible in the snap, with the new parents evidently deciding to preserve their daughter's privacy online.

    Alert: Gigi Hadid just posted another photo of her baby daughter! Hadid shared the snap of her little one, who she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed in late September, on her Instagram Story Sunday. In the photo, Hadid smiles as she burps her daughter—who's wearing the cutest, tiniest gray jeans and knitted yellow socks—over her shoulder. "she burps sunshine," she captioned the adorable post.

    gigi hadid baby daughter instagram
    @gigihadidInstagram

    Baby Hadid-Malik's face isn't visible in the snap, with her parents evidently deciding against sharing identifiable photos of their daughter online. In the first family photo Hadid and Malik shared, to celebrate Halloween, Hadid covered their little one's face with a GIF (of the Hulk, since baby Zigi was dressed as the superhero). And the couple posted a zoomed-in photo of Malik holding their daughter's hand to announce her arrival, again ensuring the internet didn't see her face.

    Becoming parents has reportedly strengthened Hadid and Malik's relationship, with a source telling E! directly after baby Zigi was born that the couple were "in the best place." The source shared, "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born," further revealing, "He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited." Obsessed with this family unit!

