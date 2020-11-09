Gigi Hadid shared a sweet selfie with her baby daughter on her Instagram Story Sunday, a week after sharing her first family photo with Zayn Malik and their new arrival.

In the photo, Hadid burps her daughter, who arrived in late September, over her shoulder. "she burps sunshine," Hadid captioned the photo.

Baby Hadid-Malik's face isn't visible in the snap, with the new parents evidently deciding to preserve their daughter's privacy online.

Alert: Gigi Hadid just posted another photo of her baby daughter! Hadid shared the snap of her little one, who she and boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed in late September, on her Instagram Story Sunday. In the photo, Hadid smiles as she burps her daughter—who's wearing the cutest, tiniest gray jeans and knitted yellow socks—over her shoulder. "she burps sunshine," she captioned the adorable post.

@gigihadid Instagram

Baby Hadid-Malik's face isn't visible in the snap, with her parents evidently deciding against sharing identifiable photos of their daughter online. In the first family photo Hadid and Malik shared, to celebrate Halloween, Hadid covered their little one's face with a GIF (of the Hulk, since baby Zigi was dressed as the superhero). And the couple posted a zoomed-in photo of Malik holding their daughter's hand to announce her arrival, again ensuring the internet didn't see her face.



Becoming parents has reportedly strengthened Hadid and Malik's relationship, with a source telling E! directly after baby Zigi was born that the couple were "in the best place." The source shared, "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born," further revealing, "He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited." Obsessed with this family unit!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io