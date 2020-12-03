Jennifer Lopez said she dated someone in her early 20s who encouraged her to get Botox, speaking in a new interview with Elle.

"I was like, no, thank you," Lopez said. "And I haven't ever had Botox to this day."

Lopez's skincare line, JLo Beauty, will launch in January.

Here is the deal with Botox: You should get it if you want to, and you shouldn't get it if you don't want to, and it's truly nobody's place to judge one way or the other. What's absolutely unacceptable, however, is directing somebody else to get Botox (or otherwise alter their appearance, for that matter)—which is exactly what Jennifer Lopez revealed her ex did when she was 23.

Speaking to Elle ahead of the January launch of her new beauty line, JLo Beauty, Lopez reflected on the good skincare habits she started in her early 20s, as well as the unbidden advice of her then-boyfriend. "I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy. He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist," she said. "Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, 'If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you're young right now, it's going to be great.' And he's like, ‘But the sunscreen is the thing.'"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"And then I went to this other doctor with the boyfriend, and again, I was 20-something years old, and I haven't ever had Botox to this day. And she said, 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox,'" Lopez continued. "I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, 'I'm going to pass.' I didn't like needles anyway, but the boyfriend's like, 'Yeah, you should start it. I do that.' I was like, no, thank you."

"I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today," Lopez said.

Just to reiterate, Lopez's biggest secret to flawless skin? Sunscreen. "One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they're 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," she said, revealing her upcoming skincare line will contain a daily SPF. "That's a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don't do. They use moisturizers, but they don't put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io