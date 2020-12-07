Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Started Their First Ever Tour on the Royal Train

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom december 06 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge board the royal train at london euston station on december 06, 2020 in london, united kingdom duke and duchess of cambridge will embark on a three day tour aboard the royal train to thank frontline staff and community workers in the uk photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William have started a tour of the U.K. via the Royal Train.
  • The Cambridges will travel across England, Scotland, and Wales, thanking workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Kate and William set off from London's Euston Station on Sunday.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William have set off on a tour of the U.K. aboard the fabled Royal Train, a mode of transport reserved only for the most senior members of the royal family. In fact, according to Hello!, this is the first time the Cambridges have traveled on the royal vehicle.

    As People reports, Kate and William will stop in towns and cities across England, Scotland, and Wales, staying overnight on the train, in order to thank those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll meet with "frontline workers, volunteers, care home staff, teachers, schoolchildren and young people," according to the magazine.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    A spokesperson for the Cambridges told People, "The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate and William started their tour at London's Euston Station, meeting transport workers and enjoying a performance of "Merry Christmas Everyone" by Shakin' Stevens (spot Kate dancing in the clip above). Speaking to Transport for London area manager Alero Abbey, Hello! reports, William said, "It's moments like this when people really appreciate what you do every day. Suddenly we all know what you do and that you do a really good job."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kate also left a festive message on a service information board at the station, to which William added his signature. " Thank you to transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year," she wrote. "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!"

