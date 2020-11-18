A young Kate Middleton was rumored to have photos of Prince William, her future husband, displayed on the walls of her boarding school bedroom.

Monday marked 10 years since Kate and William's official engagement interview, in which Kate shut that rumor down.

"He wishes! No. No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!" Kate said.

Monday, November 16, marked 10 years since Kate Middleton and Prince William's official engagement interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, as Hello! notes—and 10 years since Kate squashed a very pervasive rumor. You might recall reports that a teenage Kate, before she met her future husband at the University of St. Andrews, was already smitten with William, so much so that she hung posters of him on her bedroom walls.

One of Kate's former boarding school roommates, Jessica Hay, repeated the story to royal biographer Katie Nicholl (as documented in Nicholl's book Kate: The Future Queen), stating that the future Duchess of Cambridge not only displayed photos of William on her walls, but was so entirely lovestruck that she'd make grand declarations like, "There's no one quite like William."

Well, according to Kate, there's not much truth in that rumor. During Kate and William's engagement interview, Hello! reports,Bradby asked Kate, "There's a story that goes around that you had a picture of him on your wall," to which William jokingly responded, "There wasn't just one, there was about 20."



Alas, Kate shut said story down, confirming that her childhood crush was, in fact, a Levi's model. "He wishes! No. No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!" she said. Still, William was prepared with a funny comeback: "Well, it was me in Levis, obviously!"

