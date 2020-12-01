Kate Middleton rewore a dress that she originally picked out for her first public speech as a royal, back in March 2012.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled her Reiss "Trina" dress to deliver results from her "4 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey in an Instagram video over the weekend.

Kate might have borrowed the dress from her mom: Carole Middleton was spotted in the exact same style in 2010.

Over the past week, Kate Middleton has shared the results of her "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey on Instagram, revealing the British public's perceptions of early childhood development. And she recycled an especially notably outfit in a video released on Saturday, in which she states that only one in four survey respondents recognized the "specific importance of the first five years of a child’s life." As People reports, the Duchess of Cambridge chose an extra sentimental outfit for the occasion: She rewore her Reiss "Trina" dress, which she wore in March 2012 to deliver her first ever public speech as a royal.

Kate debuted the royal blue double-breasted dress to open the Treehouse in Ipswich, England, a new service operated by the East Anglia Children's Hospices charity. There, she applauded the charity's "inspirational" work, according to the Guardian—and later told an attendee, "I find doing speeches nerve-wracking." Kate wears the dress for the first time in the photo above, and rewears it in the Instagram post below:

Another cute detail about the dress? Either Kate borrowed it from her mom, Carole Middleton, or loved her mom's dress so much she bought a copy for herself. As People reports, Kate's mom wore the Reiss dress to the final day of the Royal Ascot horse racing event in 2010, almost two years before her daughter wore it. Love that even the royals can't resist a spot of mother-daughter closet raiding!

