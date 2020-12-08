Today's Top Stories
John Legend Left a NSFW Comment on Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Photo

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca september 17 john legend, chrissy teigen arrives at the 70th emmy awards on september 17, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage,
Steve GranitzGetty Images

    Pass me the smelling salts, for a married man has made a suggestive comment towards his wife in a public setting! Oh, the impropriety! It's all too much to bear!

    The married man in question: John Legend, who took wife Chrissy Teigen by surprise with an ever so slightly NSFW comment on her Instagram photo Monday. Allow me to set the scene! Teigen posted a photo of herself cuddling the family's poodle, Petey, while wearing a bra, high-waisted briefs, and fuzzy socks. "fuck it!" she captioned the post. Legend spotted an opportunity and seized it, commenting, "Don't mind if I do."

    Teigen was somewhat taken aback by Legend's unusually NSFW comment, responding, "hoooooooooooly shit dude !!!!!!!!" And thus ends the exchange!

    In other Teigen-Legend news: A recent family photoshoot didn't exactly go to plan, Teigen revealed on Twitter over the weekend. Sharing a hilarious outtake of a less than happy Miles, she tweeted, "Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually." In the snap, a crying Miles attempts to crawl away from the camera as Teigen tries to hold him in position, a scene painfully familiar to anyone who has either a. attempted to take a nice photo with a child or b. been a child themselves.

    To rub salt into the wound, Miles later posed like a pro for a subsequent photo, except the only available camera was Teigen's iPhone. "Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course," she tweeted. Miles! I have to applaud your sense of timing!

