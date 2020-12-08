John Legend's comment on Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post Monday was a little more explicit than usual.

Teigen posted a photo of herself wearing a bra, high-waisted briefs, and fuzzy socks, captioning the snap, "Fuck it."

Legend's response? "Don't mind if I do."

Pass me the smelling salts, for a married man has made a suggestive comment towards his wife in a public setting! Oh, the impropriety! It's all too much to bear!

Teigen was somewhat taken aback by Legend's unusually NSFW comment, responding, "hoooooooooooly shit dude !!!!!!!!" And thus ends the exchange!

In other Teigen-Legend news: A recent family photoshoot didn't exactly go to plan, Teigen revealed on Twitter over the weekend. Sharing a hilarious outtake of a less than happy Miles, she tweeted, "Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually." In the snap, a crying Miles attempts to crawl away from the camera as Teigen tries to hold him in position, a scene painfully familiar to anyone who has either a. attempted to take a nice photo with a child or b. been a child themselves.

Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually pic.twitter.com/5SUOiWS9Qr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

To rub salt into the wound, Miles later posed like a pro for a subsequent photo, except the only available camera was Teigen's iPhone. "Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course," she tweeted. Miles! I have to applaud your sense of timing!

Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course pic.twitter.com/U1XQ21MU98 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

