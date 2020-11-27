John Legend shared an extremely sweet family photo of wife Chrissy Teigen and children Luna and Miles Stephens to celebrate Thanksgiving Thursday, captioning the post, "So so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving!" In the snap, Teigen sits on the stairs, with Miles between her knees and Luna standing to the side—but the real stars of the photo are Miles' bright red Ugg boots, which I'm now deeply invested in replicating for my own holiday photos. Enjoy:



It's been a painful year for Legend and Teigen, who lost their son, Jack, during Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy in September. On Wednesday, Teigen told her Twitter followers she was "in a bit of a grief depression hole," explaining her absence from the platform. She assured her fans, "do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon."

Earlier this week, Teigen and Legend took part in their first joint interview since their loss, speaking on Good Morning America about coping with grief and the support they've received from the public. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

"This has been a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways, and just the outpouring of people's love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us," Legend said. Teigen added, "The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself."



