John Legend Shared a Sweet Family Photo of Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 l r chrissy teigen and john legend attend the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by rich furyvf20getty images for vanity fair
Rich Fury/VF20Getty Images

    John Legend shared an extremely sweet family photo of wife Chrissy Teigen and children Luna and Miles Stephens to celebrate Thanksgiving Thursday, captioning the post, "So so grateful for these three. Happy Thanksgiving!" In the snap, Teigen sits on the stairs, with Miles between her knees and Luna standing to the side—but the real stars of the photo are Miles' bright red Ugg boots, which I'm now deeply invested in replicating for my own holiday photos. Enjoy:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    It's been a painful year for Legend and Teigen, who lost their son, Jack, during Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy in September. On Wednesday, Teigen told her Twitter followers she was "in a bit of a grief depression hole," explaining her absence from the platform. She assured her fans, "do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon."

    Earlier this week, Teigen and Legend took part in their first joint interview since their loss, speaking on Good Morning America about coping with grief and the support they've received from the public. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

    "This has been a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways, and just the outpouring of people's love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us," Legend said. Teigen added, "The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself."

