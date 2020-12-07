Chrissy Teigen shared an incredible outtake from a family photoshoot on Twitter over the weekend.

In the photo, son Miles cries as he attempts to crawl away from the camera.

"Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually," Teigen tweeted.

As someone who blinked, cried, or glowered throughout a staggering majority of her childhood photos, I live in fear of the day I attempt to wrangle my own children in front of a camera and subsequently reap all the bad karma I have sown. Still, there's always the silver lining of hilarious outtakes—as was the case for Chrissy Teigen, whose son Miles was not an enthusiastic participant in the Teigen-Legend family photoshoot.

Teigen shared an incredible shot of Miles on Twitter Saturday, writing, "Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually." In the photo, a crying Miles—all dressed up in crisp white shirt and black and white checked pants—crawls away from the camera, as Teigen attempts to hold him in position. It is, I will repeat, an exceptional photo. Observe:

Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually pic.twitter.com/5SUOiWS9Qr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Because the universe is cruel, Miles went on to pose like a seasoned model once the professional lens was otherwise occupied. "Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course," Teigen tweeted, sharing a second adorable photo of her son.

Then this happened!!! On my PHONE of course pic.twitter.com/U1XQ21MU98 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

Last week, Teigen opened up about recovery after loss, writing on Instagram that she was beginning to "see the leaves as orange instead of grey" after losing son Jack during her second trimester of pregnancy in September. "when I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself wrapped up in all black.

"But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time," Teigen continued. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, fuuuuuuuuuuuck, I think it’s happening."

