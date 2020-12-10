Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Shared the Best Advice She Got From Beyoncé and Jay-Z

By Emily Dixon
the 2020 american music awards the 2020 american music awards, hosted by taraji p henson aired from the microsoft theater in los angeles, sunday, nov 22 800 1100 pm est, on abc abc via getty images megan thee stallion
ABCGetty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion revealed Beyoncé and Jay-Z give her advice, while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday.
  • "Jay-Z gives the fun advice. Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving the boat,'" Meg shared. "Beyoncé is like, 'Look, queen, just rise above.' She says it the nicer way."
  • Megan also commented on the conservative backlash to "WAP," her single with Cardi B.

    When you're an artist of Megan Thee Stallion's calibre, there are very few people accomplished enough to give you advice—so it's a good job she can call up Beyoncé and Jay-Z when she needs guidance. Meg appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, and shared the best advice she's received from the reigning monarchs of music.

    First, Megan spoke about collaborating on "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé, and just how much that meant to her. "I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny's Child in concert, it was at the rodeo, and it was just amazing. And I remember being a little kid like, 'Wow! I want to do this one day,' she said. "And just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us. She's like the standard. So, being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, 'Girl! Pat on the back.'"

    Asked who gives the best advice, Megan said, "I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice. Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving the boat. Turn up. Turn up, have a good time.' You know what I'm saying? He gives me like, the more 'hot girl' advice." As for Queen Bey? "Beyoncé is like, 'Look, queen, just rise above,'" Megan said. "She says it the nicer way."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Megan also spoke about the conservative backlash to her record-breaking single with Cardi B, "WAP." After thanking Cardi for inviting her to collaborate on the track, Megan said, "I feel like that was really a little weird. I know the Republicans have been having a bad year, and they probably needed to take their frustration out somewhere."

    "But I wanna tell them, 'Thank you for the streams. Because without you, I don't know if we would have been here,'" Megan joked. "But, no, I mean, them people crazy. Why you worried about my WAP?"

