Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" just hit number one on the Billboard charts.

To thank Meg for featuring on the track, Cardi sent her a stunning, hand-painted Birkin bag.

"thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you," Meg wrote on Instagram.

If you somehow haven't seen the internet-breaking video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," you've almost certainly heard the song, which just took its rightful place at the top of the Billboard charts. To thank Megan for featuring on the track, Cardi sent her a stunning, hand-painted Birkin bag, with the sweet message, "Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!" on the back. Behold:

Naturally, Meg was delighted with the thoughtful gift, writing on Instagram, "thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you." She revealed she's planning something equally spectacular for Cardi, adding, "I wonder what I’m gonna get her" with a series of devil emojis.

Cardi recently interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for Elle, speaking about Trump, police brutality and anti-Black racism, and the coronavirus pandemic. "I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out," Cardi said. "It’s so sad that a pandemic had to happen so people could open their eyes and see what type of person they are dealing with." She also stated her support for Medicare for All and free college education, though Biden didn't directly agree to either policy.

Discussing racism, Cardi told Biden, "I feel like Black people, we’re not asking for sympathy, we’re not asking for charity—we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all." In response, Biden said, "The reason I’m so optimistic is because of your generation. You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history. And you’re going to change things. I really mean it! I’m not trying to be nice."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

