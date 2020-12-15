Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Prince William Performed a Christmas Poem on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
london, england december 11 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge with their children, prince louis, princess charlotte and prince george, attend a special pantomime performance at london's palladium theatre, hosted by the national lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on december 11, 2020 in london, england photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William recited a reworked version of "The Night Before Christmas" in a new Instagram video.
  • The Cambridges shared a festive surprise they set up for the children of key workers.
  • "Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the land, key workers kept working to help give us a hand," William opened the poem.

    Looks like the festive season has Kate Middleton and Prince William feeling poetic: In a new video shared on Instagram, the Cambridges recite a reworked version of "The Night Before Christmas" to recount a holiday surprise they set up for the children of key workers invited to a pantomime last week.

    On Friday, Kate and William took children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to see Pantoland at the London Palladium, a special performance held for key workers and their families.

    And it turns out the Cambridges, working with toy store Hamley's and the National Lottery, pulled off an extra festive surprise at the event: Santa's elves asked the children in attendance what their dream Christmas present would be, only to race to Hamley's, collect the children's gifts, and deliver them after the performance. Adorable!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Naturally, Kate and William recounted the event in the form of a poem. "Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the land, key workers kept working to help give us a hand," William started. Kate added, "The nurses, the doctors, at the heart of the fight, joined teachers, shop workers, volunteers in their plight.

    "And the country was grateful for all they had done, and wanted to thank them and bring them some fun," William continued.

    "So together with others we set on a mission, to do something special in the best Christmas tradition," Kate said.

    William's conclusion to the poem? "The moral of the story, true now more than ever: remarkable things happen when we all work together."

