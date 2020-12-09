Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to Reading on Tuesday on the final day of their tour on the Royal Train.

The Cambridges visited the Royal Berkshire Hospital—where Kate Middleton was born.

The royals thanked nurses for their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton and Prince William made an especially meaningful stop on their tour aboard the Royal Train Tuesday, visiting the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading—where Kate was born in 1982. There, the Cambridges thanked nurses for their "tireless work" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post on their official Instagram account.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kate and William's first stop on Tuesday was Cardiff, where they spoke to college students about their experience of the pandemic (and toasted a few marshmallows while they were at it). Next, they visited a care home in Bath, speaking to care staff about the new challenges they faced due to COVID-19, before arriving at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a few outfit tweaks along the way. In Cardiff, she rewore her red Alexander McQueen coat, her tartan Emilia Wickstead midi skirt, and her black Grace Han handbag, debuting a tartan scarf to match the skirt. Arriving in Bath, Kate ditched the scarf, wearing a pretty Amaia face mask (which has, of course, sold out). And at the hospital, she revealed a new tartan style by Emilia Wickstead—but unsurprisingly, that's now sold out too.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For the last stop on the tour, Kate and William met the Queen at Windsor Castle for a socially distanced tribute to volunteers and key workers, also attended by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne, as People reports. "After listening to a selection of Christmas carols performed by the @salvationarmyuk band, The Duke and Duchess greeted a number of local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, who will be volunteering or working to help others over the Christmas period," a statement on the Cambridges' Instagram read. And with that, the Royal Train tour came to an end!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io