Tom Cruise can be heard berating crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines in leaked audio recorded on the set of Mission Impossible: 7.

The crew members were reportedly standing too close together in front of a computer screen.

"If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone," Cruise yells at them in the audio recording.

A recording has leaked of Tom Cruise berating crew members on the set of Mission Impossible: 7 for breaking COVID-19 guidelines, Variety reports. Cruise allegedly shouted at two crew members for standing too close together in front of a computer screen while on set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England.

"If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone," Cruise can be heard yelling at the crew members. "We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Mondadori Portfolio Getty Images

Cruise, who has reportedly enforced strict social distancing guidelines on the set of Mission Impossible: 7, appears to reject the crew members' apologies in the leaked audio, stressing the importance of maintaining jobs in the struggling movie industry. "You can tell it to the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night—the future of this fucking industry!” Cruise shouts. "So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone."

Cruise reportedly indicated specific members of the crew, telling the subjects of his reproval, "You're going to cost him his job." In the audio recording, Cruise continues, "Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."

Listen to the full audio, obtained by the Sun, here.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io