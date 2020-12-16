Today's Top Stories
1
Stress-Relieving Gifts That Will Put You at Ease
2
Winter Nail Shades to Beat Your Cold-Weather Blues
3
The Ultimate Layering Piece? The Turtleneck
4
How Ashley James Dresses for a Day at the Museum
5
2020 Sucked. These New Movies Didn't

Audio Has Leaked of Tom Cruise Screaming at Crew Members For Breaking COVID-19 Rules

By Emily Dixon
actor tom cruise talking and making selfie with his fans during a pause on the set of the film mission impossible 7 in piazza venezia, just in front of the victor emmanuel ii monument tomb of the unknown soldier rome italy, november 29th 2020 photo by samantha zucchiinsidefotomondadori portfolio via getty images
Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images
  • Tom Cruise can be heard berating crew members for breaking COVID-19 guidelines in leaked audio recorded on the set of Mission Impossible: 7.
  • The crew members were reportedly standing too close together in front of a computer screen.
  • "If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone," Cruise yells at them in the audio recording.

    A recording has leaked of Tom Cruise berating crew members on the set of Mission Impossible: 7 for breaking COVID-19 guidelines, Variety reports. Cruise allegedly shouted at two crew members for standing too close together in front of a computer screen while on set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England.

    "If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone," Cruise can be heard yelling at the crew members. "We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

    actor tom cruise talking and making selfie with his fans during a pause on the set of the film mission impossible 7 in piazza venezia, just in front of the victor emmanuel ii monument tomb of the unknown soldier rome italy, november 29th 2020 photo by samantha zucchiinsidefotomondadori portfolio via getty images
    Mondadori PortfolioGetty Images

    Cruise, who has reportedly enforced strict social distancing guidelines on the set of Mission Impossible: 7, appears to reject the crew members' apologies in the leaked audio, stressing the importance of maintaining jobs in the struggling movie industry. "You can tell it to the people who are losing their fucking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night—the future of this fucking industry!” Cruise shouts. "So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this fucking movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re fucking gone."

    Cruise reportedly indicated specific members of the crew, telling the subjects of his reproval, "You're going to cost him his job." In the audio recording, Cruise continues, "Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here."

    Listen to the full audio, obtained by the Sun, here.

    click here to subscribe to marie claire
    Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
    Related Stories
    Nicole Kidman Opened Up About Tom Cruise
    Why Did Katie Holmes Follow Thandie Newton on IG?

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    What Do George and Charlotte Call Camilla?
    Prince William Wants Answers About Panorama
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Joe Bought Sophie a Nostalgic Christmas Gift
    Beatrice Addresses Claims She Broke COVID-19 Rules
    Gigi Hadid and Her Daughter Were Seen in Public
    40 Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After a Breakup
    Jessie J Shares Nearly Naked Instagram Video
    Listen to Meghan Swoon Over Harry's Accent
    Meghan and Harry Are the Most Tweeted About Royals
    Kate and William Performed a Christmas Poem