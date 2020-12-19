Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Jennifer Aniston Shares Words of Wisdom for the End of 2020

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • If you're not quite sure you're going to make it to 2021, even though we're so, so close to the end of 2020 now, well, you're not alone. Jennifer Aniston is here to help give you the final push though.
    • The Friends alum took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a little inspiration to get followers through to the end of the year, along with an adorable old black and white photo of herself from "the archives."
      • "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there🙏🏼😘," the iconic actress wrote in the post's caption.

        Jennifer Aniston is here to give us the little push we all collectively need to make through what's left of the dumpster fire of a year that has been 2020. And, to be perfectly honest, we could all use that extra push right now because, even though the end of the year is so close we can almost see the light at the end of the tunnel, just existing in 2020 has been an exhausting marathon to endure.

        Jen took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share the much-needed message. "What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there🙏🏼😘," she wrote in the caption of her latest post on her Instagram grid.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        The message came along with an adorable, old black and white picture of Jen leaning across her bathroom in loose-fitting jean shorts and a bikini top and kissing her own reflection in the mirror.

        And, of course, because Jennifer Aniston is a considerate human who gives credit where credit is due, she included a photo credit for the amazing picture. "Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives)!" she wrote at the end of the caption on Instagram.

