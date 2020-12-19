Princess Charlotte Mimicked Kate Middleton's Amazing Style in Their Family Christmas Card Picture

In the latest Cambridge family Christmas card photo, Princess Charlotte is wearing a particularly stylish little outfit—a pair of dark wash jeans paired with a cozy sweater and adorable, knee-high brown leather boots.

Eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot how familiar Charlotte's boots were. They're actually a miniature copy cat version of Kate Middleton's favorite long tassel boots from Penelope Chilvers.

The designer actually made the boots especially for Charlotte and will offer them in children's sizes for the general public soon (they're available for pre-order now).

Princess Charlotte has been Kate Middleton's mini-me since, well, pretty much the day she was born. Now, however, Charlotte has started copying her mom's famously amazing style, too.

In the Cambridge family's 2020 Christmas card picture, Charlotte is wearing a quintessential fall/winter look—dark wash jeans, a cozy sweater, and knee-high brown leather boots. Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Charlotte's boots, in particular, looked familiar. That's because they're exact, mini-sized replicas of one of Kate's favorite pairs of shoes, her Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel boots.

In case you haven't seen the Cambridge family's Christmas card (and Charlotte's adorable boots) yet, take a look below:

Charlotte's pair of the boots cost $375 boots and were made especially for the princess by Penelope Chilvers.

The designer actually posted on Instagram about Charlotte's stylish shoes, which will apparently be available for non-royal kids to buy soon, too. "Her mother, HRH Catherine has been wearing the #LongTasselBoots for so many years, it is so sweet that Princess Charlotte now has a mini-me style!” the Penelope Chilvers account wrote. "We look forward to offering these boots to little boys and girls from sizes 26 - 34 Eur. and we are taking orders for them online now."

Here's a look at Kate in the boots during a visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland earlier this year, in case you want to play a little mental game of "Who Wore It Best?" (spoiler: It's a tie).

