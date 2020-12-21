Today's Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Shared a Sad Message About His Family's Christmas Plans

By Emily Dixon
tokyo, japan april 25 actor ryan reynolds attends the world premiere of pokemon detective pikachu on april 25, 2019 in tokyo, japan photo by keith tsujigetty images
Keith TsujiGetty Images
  • Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children, James, Inez, and Betty, won't see their extended family over Christmas, in order to stay safe and protect others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • "My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram Story Saturday.
  • "My hat's off to so many others doing the same," he added.

    Christmas is likely to be a low-key affair for most of those who celebrate it this year, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's holiday plans are no exception. On his Instagram Story Saturday, Reynolds revealed his daughters James, Inez, and Betty wouldn't see their extended family over the holiday, in accordance with official advice.

    "My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," he wrote. "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    Last month, Reynolds opened up to Access Hollywood about being a "girl dad" of three. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys," he said. "I have three older brothers—I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

    "No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know," Reynolds said of his daughters. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

    Reynolds further explained how he and Lively remain present for their daughters while shooting all over the world. "We don’t split up—like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies, and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together," he said. "I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."

