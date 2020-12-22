Today's Top Stories
1
Indigenous Reindeer Herders Fight for Their Rights
2
Bobbi Brown Believes in Vodka as Self-Care
3
Wide-Leg Pants That Go Beyond the Office
4
Fun, Low-Key Ideas for a First Date
5
I'm Afraid to Travel by Myself in My Own Country

Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Been Accused of Breaking Lockdown Rules

By Emily Dixon
london, england december 11 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge with their children, prince louis, princess charlotte and prince george, attend a special pantomime performance at london's palladium theatre, hosted by the national lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on december 11, 2020 in london, england photo by aaron chown wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William have been accused of breaking lockdown rules after they were spotted at an outdoor attraction with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's family.
  • Kate, William, and their three children, as well as Edward, Sophie, and their two children, were photographed at the Luminate outdoor trail on the Sandringham Estate Sunday, seemingly breaking the UK's "rule of six."
  • An inside source, however, said that the royals did not intend to visit the attraction as a group of nine, adding that any contact between the households was accidental.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William have been accused of breaking UK lockdown rules, after they were photographed on an outdoor walk with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex's family. Kate, William, and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, along with Edward, Sophie, and children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, were spotted visiting the Luminate attraction, an illuminated woodland trail, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Sunday.

    In photos published by the Daily Mail, the royals can be seen walking the trail as a group of nine. The UK is currently under a tiered system of lockdown rules, with Norfolk in tier two; under this tier, people from different households may meet outdoors in groups of no more than six.

    "They were clearly breaking Covid rules, in my opinion, because there were nine of them from two separate households. They were obviously all having a fun evening out. You could tell that the royal youngsters were having a great time," a fellow visitor to the attraction told the Daily Mail. "But I couldn't help thinking that it was one rule for them and another for the rest of us. It was really quite blatant."

    A royal source, however, denied that the Cambridges and the Wessexes attended the woodland walk as a group of nine, and said that any contact was accidental. "The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public. They arrived and departed in their own family groups," the source said. "As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail."

    click here to subscribe to marie claire
    Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

    Related Stories
    Will's Sweet Promise to Kate Before Their Wedding
    Kate's Friend Said She's Very Different at Home
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    See the Sussex Family's Christmas Card
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    Harry & Meghan Are Following the Obamas' Footsteps
    Brad Pitt Will Spend Christmas With 3 of His Kids
    Chrissy Says She'll "Never" Be Pregnant Again
    Kate Might Change Royal Rules When She's Queen
    Harry and Meghan Want Another Baby ASAP