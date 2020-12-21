Today's Top Stories
1
The New Trends for Winter 2020
2
Jennifer Aniston's Wise Advice for the End of 2020
3
Beauty Obsessives Will Love These New Products
4
Every Cute Bag on This List Is Under $100
5
Fun, Low-Key Ideas for a First Date

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince William Made a Sweet Promise to Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Wedding

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • When normal people marry into the royal family, they have to make a lot of compromises—and for many, that's meant losing a lot of their time with their own families.
    • Prince William made sure that wouldn't be the case for his wife, Kate Middleton, however. He promised her before their wedding that she wouldn't have to give up her family to join his.
      • "He promised her that they'd always stay a part of the family and they have done. Whether it's joining the Queen at Ascot or being on an important barge within the Queen's fleet at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, they've been there," royal expert Katie Nicholl explained.

        Marriage is all about compromises, no matter who you are. When you marry into the royal family, however, you usually have to make more compromises than the average person. When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, however, they agreed that she wouldn't have to give up everything about her family traditions just because she was joining The Firm.

        In the Amazon Prime documentary Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, royal correspondent and biographer Katie Nicholl explained the agreement that Will and Kate made to guarantee she would still have plenty of time with the Middleton family after their wedding.

        "Once you married into the Royal Family, you became a Windsor and that was that. Well, it was different when Kate and William got married," Nicholl explained, according to The Sun. "When William asked Kate to marry him, he made it very clear that she wouldn't have to leave her family behind her once she married into his family. He promised her that they'd always stay a part of the family and they have done. Whether it's joining the Queen at Ascot or being on an important barge within the Queen's fleet at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, they've been there."

        Just more proof that Will and Kate are a perfect couple.

        click here to subscribe to marie claire
        Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
        Related Stories
        Louis' Childhood Has Been Different Than His Sibs'
        Prince Louis Wore George's Hand-Me-Down Jacket

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        What Meghan's Post-Royal Fashion Choices Reveal
        Prince Louis Wore George's Hand-Me-Down Jacket
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Louis' Childhood Has Been Different Than His Sibs'
        Prince Harry's Christmas Plans with the Royals
        Charlotte Mimics Kate's Style in New Photo
        Emma Corrin Opposes Fiction Label on 'The Crown'
        Meghan Settles Her Case Against Paparazzi
        How Prince William and Kate Discipline Their Kids
        See the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas Card
        Prince William Wants Answers About Panorama