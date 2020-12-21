Prince William Made a Sweet Promise to Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Wedding

When normal people marry into the royal family, they have to make a lot of compromises—and for many, that's meant losing a lot of their time with their own families.

Prince William made sure that wouldn't be the case for his wife, Kate Middleton, however. He promised her before their wedding that she wouldn't have to give up her family to join his.

"He promised her that they'd always stay a part of the family and they have done. Whether it's joining the Queen at Ascot or being on an important barge within the Queen's fleet at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, they've been there," royal expert Katie Nicholl explained.

Marriage is all about compromises, no matter who you are. When you marry into the royal family, however, you usually have to make more compromises than the average person. When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot, however, they agreed that she wouldn't have to give up everything about her family traditions just because she was joining The Firm.

In the Amazon Prime documentary Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, royal correspondent and biographer Katie Nicholl explained the agreement that Will and Kate made to guarantee she would still have plenty of time with the Middleton family after their wedding.

"Once you married into the Royal Family, you became a Windsor and that was that. Well, it was different when Kate and William got married," Nicholl explained, according to The Sun. "When William asked Kate to marry him, he made it very clear that she wouldn't have to leave her family behind her once she married into his family. He promised her that they'd always stay a part of the family and they have done. Whether it's joining the Queen at Ascot or being on an important barge within the Queen's fleet at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, they've been there."

Just more proof that Will and Kate are a perfect couple.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io