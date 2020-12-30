Cardi B's daughter, Kulture, loves Peppa Pig—but Cardi's not such a big fan.

Cardi hilariously shared on Twitter that the show has taught her daughter to stomp in muddy puddles, which isn't ideal when you're not wearing Peppa's rubber boots.

"FuCkin up her uggs......Deum you peppa pig ...COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS!" she tweeted.

While at least one fifth of the internet is devoted solely to the hatred of Caillou, Peppa Pig has somehow avoided similar criticism, despite the central characters having an extremely inconsistent blend of human and pig characteristics. What's more, numerous parents have pointed out that the primary lesson their kids learn from the show is not how to share their toys or say please and thank you or make new friends, but how to end every sentence by snorting like a pig. And Cardi B just pointed out another problematic habit Peppa Pig teaches its young viewers: an insatiable love for muddy puddles.

Cardi revealed on Twitter Monday that her daughter with husband Offset, 2-year-old Kulture, is a devoted fan of Peppa's—and it's having a destructive impact on her wardrobe. "Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it," Cardi tweeted. "That shit gets me so tight ! FuCkin up her uggs......Deum you peppa pig ...COUNT YOUR FUCKIN DAYS!"

For her "Woman of the Year" interview, Cardi spoke to Billboard about raising her daughter, explaining why she brought Kulture to participate in the "Show Me the Signs" campaign, a benefit auction which raised money for the families of Black women murdered by the police. "I want her to grow up knowing how the world really is. My daughter came out of my pussy rich. She lives a different lifestyle than I lived," Cardi said. "This girl gets in a pool every single day; I can’t swim because I barely went to the pool. There was only one community pool where I’m from. I want her to know that just because you have money, that doesn’t mean you’re super-privileged."

"Even me with her dad, we have had really bad experiences with police, and we’re rich and famous," she continued. "I want her to know that you’re not going to be an exception. I want her to have compassion. I don’t want her to ever have the mentality of, 'This doesn’t apply to me.'"

Cardi also spoke about protecting her daughter from hateful comments on social media. "I’m a little scared that she gets to read nasty comments, but I don’t know how I’m gonna be able to control it," she said. "I heard about a celebrity who gives their kid life coaching on how to love themselves and not let people break them. Hopefully, I can do the same thing."

"My kid is really sassy—I can tell she’s gonna be a personality," she continued. "I always want her to know that she’s beautiful. She knows what type of person I am, and when she gets older, clearly she’s gonna hear me expressing myself because we live in the same damn house. I just want her to know: I might be a little crazy, but I have a good heart and I love her. I want her to be confident always. Don’t let one comment break you and make you feel like you’re not that girl. You that girl."

