Cardi B posted a hilarious video in which she attempts to pose seductively for the camera—only for daughter Kulture to interrupt.

"I can't even be sexy in peace," she captioned the clip.

Cardi also responded to critics of her Billboard Women of the Year honor, pointing out the massive success of "WAP" as well as her influential political activism.

Here's a video that I hope will tickle you as profoundly as it tickled me! On Instagram, Cardi B posted a deeply relatable video in which she poses seductively in front of the camera, wearing a plunging corset top, tinted sunglasses, and neon green streaks in her hair—only for 2-year-old daughter Kulture to wander into shot and entirely kill Cardi's vibe. "I can't even be sexy in peace," Cardi captioned the hilarious clip. Enjoy:

In a previous Instagram video, Cardi responded to critics who questioned Billboard naming her Woman of the Year, pointing out the mammoth global success of her single "WAP" as well as her powerful political activism.

"It's your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year," she began. "And for you crybabies like, 'But she only got one song!' Yeah, I got that song, bitch. You know, the one that sold the most? The one that streamed the most? The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it? The one that have a song that's about to be six times platinum in three months? The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok? Yeah bitch, that one."

Cardi went on to detail her immense influence beyond the music industry. "For over a year, you know what I'm saying, I've been influencing, using my platform for y'all to vote," she said. "Not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I've been informing y'all about y'all's senators. I've been informing y'all about districts. Midterm elections. Using my money, my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie [Sanders]. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that's me, bitch."

"Even when y'all's crying like, 'But she don't represent us!' Yes I do, bitch. I represent America, OK? I wanted a change, and that's exactly what the fuck I did," she concluded. "And eat it up. I'm just that bitch. Eat it up with a spoon so y'all can get a mouthful."

