Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Had a Sexy, NSFW Exchange on Instagram

Today in Adorable Things Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Do Online we have a fun story involving a cute picture of the couple and some delightfully NSFW comments.

Here's the set up: Chrissy jumped on Instagram over the weekend to share a picture of her and John, hanging out and looking sun-drenched, ocean-sprayed, and in equal parts love and lust. (Note: It's that last part that will soon become very important to the story.)

"My husband!" Chrissy captioned the picture, in which she's leaning over and kissing John on the cheek. It's sweet. It's downright chaste. But John does not look sweet or chaste. In fact, he's looking pretty damn lasciviously at the camera.

Don't worry, that's not just one opinion. John agrees that he's looking all kinds of ~sexually~ in the picture. He even slid into the post's comments to say so, writing, "I look like I'm about to do an adult film." Chrissy, never one to miss a beat on social media, took things to the next level, writing, "you were 💃🕺💃🕺," in an apparent reference to what she and John did shortly after the photo was taken.

Chrissy and John: Please, please never change.

