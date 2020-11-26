Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Said She's In a "Grief Depression Hole" After Losing Baby Jack

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 24 christine teigen attends 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about grief on Twitter Wednesday, after she and husband John Legend lost their son, Jack, in September, during Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy. Explaining her absence from the platform, she wrote, "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole."

    "do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," Teigen assured her followers. "they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Earlier this week, Teigen and Legend spoke about coping with loss during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

    "It's so painful to go through something like this as a woman—something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of. Obviously there's a father involved, and the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible," she continued.

    "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people," Legend said. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

