Chrissy Teigen tweeted Wednesday that she was "in a bit of a grief depression hole," explaining her absence from Twitter.

"I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she assured her fans.

Teigen and John Legend lost their son, Jack, during the second trimester of Teigen's pregnancy in September.

Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about grief on Twitter Wednesday, after she and husband John Legend lost their son, Jack, in September, during Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy. Explaining her absence from the platform, she wrote, "I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole."

"do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," Teigen assured her followers. "they’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

Earlier this week, Teigen and Legend spoke about coping with loss during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today."

"It's so painful to go through something like this as a woman—something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of. Obviously there's a father involved, and the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible," she continued.

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people," Legend said. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

