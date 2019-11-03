image
John Legend Got Wine Drunk and Sang "All of Me" in Public This Weekend

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Christopher PolkGetty Images
  • During a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood this weekend, John Legend drank a little too much wine and decided it would be a good idea to jump on the stage at CityWalk, the shopping center outside the park.
    • On stage, the singer belted out his 2013 hit "All of Me," which he wrote about his wife Chrissy Teigen.
      • Teigen shared video of the impromptu performance on Twitter and explained that, in his "wine drunk" state, John had missed the point of the joke they were making about the empty stage to begin with.

        You know that feeling when it's date night and you drink a little too much wine and do something quasi-embarrassing? John Legend definitely does.

        This weekend, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, visited Universal Studios Hollywood. During the night out, Legend apparently got a little wine drunk and he and Teigen noticed that the CityWalk stage (in the big shopping area outside the park) was empty. Legend rectified that "problem" by jumping on the stage and belting out a rendition of his 2013 hit "All of Me," which he wrote about his wife.

        "John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," Teigen tweeted, along with a video of the performance.

        "The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND," she explained in another tweet.

        File this one away under "reasons John and Chrissy are our favorite couple of all time."

