John Legend Got Wine Drunk and Sang "All of Me" in Public This Weekend

You know that feeling when it's date night and you drink a little too much wine and do something quasi-embarrassing? John Legend definitely does.

This weekend, Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, visited Universal Studios Hollywood. During the night out, Legend apparently got a little wine drunk and he and Teigen noticed that the CityWalk stage (in the big shopping area outside the park) was empty. Legend rectified that "problem" by jumping on the stage and belting out a rendition of his 2013 hit "All of Me," which he wrote about his wife.

"John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night," Teigen tweeted, along with a video of the performance.

"The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage and was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND," she explained in another tweet.

File this one away under "reasons John and Chrissy are our favorite couple of all time."

