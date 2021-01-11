Chrissy Teigen trolled husband John Legend on Instagram Sunday.

Teigen shared an adorable video of son Miles giggling as he dresses up in sunglasses and a baseball cap.

She captioned the post, "my guy is becoming funny despite john genes thank god."

With the scene set, let's move onto Teigen's latest foray into trolling her husband, which is equally hilarious and also very cute. Teigen shared a video of son Miles giggling as he puts on sunglasses and a hat—but it's the caption you should pay attention to. "my guy is becoming funny despite john genes thank god," Teigen wrote.



In the sweet clip, Miles puts on an adorably oversized pair of Quay sunglasses, before collapsing into giggles at the result. "Are you Daddy or Uncle Bumper?" Teigen asks, to which he replies, "Uncle Bumper." He finishes the look with a Nike baseball cap—also very much adult sized, and therefore very much too large—before giggling again.

In other Teigen news: The supermodel and chef just realized her purple hair dreams, debuting a long lavender wig in an Instagram post Sunday. Teigen was inspired by a hair color Instagram filter, posting her hair goals earlier this month with the caption, "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home." And she achieved the goal with a lace wig, installed by celebrity stylist Jayy HairStyles. Observe her gorgeous transformation below:

