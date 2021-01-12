Jennifer Lopez stunned in a green swimsuit while in vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Lopez posed on a paddleboard wearing a version of the Marissa swimsuit by Norma Kamali—which, alas, is sold out everywhere.

It's the latest in a series of gorgeous vacation snaps from J.Lo.

Jennifer Lopez recently returned from a vacation in Turks and Caicos—and created some extremely good Instagram content while she was there, because there is not a swimsuit on this earth that was not made for J.Lo. On Monday, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing on a paddleboard, wearing a forest green, high-cut swimsuit with a plunging neckline by Norma Kamali (which, alas, is sold out pretty much everywhere). And, naturally, she looked sensational.

Lopez contrasted the vacation photo with a snap taken since her return home, in which she's bundled up in a bright floral North Face puffer coat. "How last week started...how it’s going this week," she captioned the post.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

J.Lo's latest snap is the third stunning glimpse of her vacation swimwear wardrobe: Last week, she posed in a glittery purple bikini, while a few days earlier, she shared a video of herself in a red two-piece and personalized robe, captioning the post, "#Meditation and #affirmations." In a December interview with Elle, she opened up about those affirmations, ahead of the launch of her beauty line, JLo Beauty.

"Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age," Lopez told the magazine. "I live a beautiful adventurous life with my children, and we're all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there's this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io