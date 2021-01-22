Kate Middleton debuted a new hairstyle during her latest video call.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed long, straight lengths, a major change from her trademark curls.

Kate spoke to nurses working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate Middleton's trademark glossy curls are the stuff of hairstyling legend, but the Duchess of Cambridge isn't wedded to the style, it turns out. During a video call with nurses working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate debuted a new look: long, straight, deep brown hair with only a hint of wave. The extra length might have been a conscious style choice from Kate, or it might be the result of the U.K.'s current lockdown, which has likely separated the royal from her stylist. Either way, she looks stunning!

As People reports, Kate spoke to multiple nurses working at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, including chief nursing officer Professor Nina Morgan, critical care outreach practitioner Vasu Lingappa, and formerly retired nurses Caroline Rudd and Judith Smith. Kate praised the nurses for the care they devoted to critically ill patients.

"You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing—going that extra mile," the Duchess said. "It's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things that you're taught but the things that come from your heart."

According to Hello!, Kate made the call not from the Cambridges' Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, but from the Queen's Sandringham House, which is close by. The magazine reports that the Queen granted Kate and Prince William use of her property to work from during lockdown, while the monarch and Prince Philip continue to isolate at Windsor Castle.

